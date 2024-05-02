Riyadh – UK-based digital transformation agency Like Digital & Partners has made its debut into Saudi Arabia as part of the company’s expansion plan for the GCC.

The inauguration of the new office in Riyadh adds to the current facilities in Dubai and London from where the company operates its business, according to a press release.

The British company aims to employ between 10 and 15 staff members in the Saudi office by the end of 2025, which will create new job opportunities, mainly in the fields of project management and UX/UI design.

CEO of Like Digital & Partners, Karl Escritt, said: “Having dedicated years to nurturing our business in the Kingdom and developing our knowledge and expertise of the market, we are looking forward to further strengthening our ties and servicing new clients. The visionary ambitions of Saudi Arabia's leadership are truly inspiring, and Like Digital & Partners is poised to wholeheartedly support the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Launching the new office in Saudi Arabia followed a successful year marked by pivotal projects within the GCC’s hospitality industry, including Atlantis the Royal and One & Only One Za’abeel, among others.

The UK company noted that its expansion into Saudi Arabia endorses the agency’s commitment to the GCC, in addition to facilitating enhanced client engagement while fostering a deeper understanding of the local business landscape.

Like Digital & Partners serves Mulberry, One&Only Resorts, Chalhoub Group, and Majid Al Futtaim Group. This is in addition to Atlantis Royal, Atlantis The Palm, La Perla, and De Beers, among others.

