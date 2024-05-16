RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior launched the digital identity service for the Hajj pilgrims, who are arriving in the Kingdom from all over the world to perform the pilgrimage this year. The launch of the service is part of the efforts of the Saudi government to tap the potential of digital transformation and harness technology to serve the guests of God in a way achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The ministry stated that the digital ID for pilgrims, which was developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), enables the pilgrims to prove their identity electronically through the Absher and Tawakkalna platforms in order to facilitate the ID’s use during their lifetime spiritual journey. This service enhances the quality of services provided to the pilgrims and improving and enriching their experience.



It’s launch comes as part of the provision of the highest quality of standards in the services being rendered to pilgrims, and that is keeping pace with the latest developments in the areas of digital transformation while extending services to the guests of God during their stay in the Kingdom.

