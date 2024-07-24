Riyadh – Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company has signed two contracts with BPS ARABIA for Information Technology and Digital Centers for Data and Communication for cloud, data centre design, supervision, consulting services.

Signed with BPS ARABIA for Information Technology, the first agreement grants Edarat Communication the rights to provide VMware cloud services in Saudi Arabia to its clients, according to a bourse filing.

The deal is worth SAR 9.73 million. It is signed on 22 July 2024 for a duration of three years.

The contract is expected to have an impact on the financial statements of Edarat Communication in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

Second Agreement

The second contract was signed with Digital Centers for Data and Communication. It extends an existing contract to deliver Data Center design and supervision consulting services in various regions of the kingdom.

The agreement was inked on 22 July for a duration of 12 months. It has a value of SAR 8.05 million.

This contract is expected to have an impact on the financial statements of the company in Q3-24.

In June 2024, Edarat Communication received a SAR 125.77 million project award from Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS).

