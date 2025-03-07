Riyadh – Sccc, a subsidiary of Saudi Telecom Company (stc), has joined the Confluent OEM Program as a managed service provider (MSP) to make data streaming more accessible in Saudi Arabia.

The new partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 to accelerate digital transformations across key industries, including finance, retail, healthcare, and public services.

Through cooperation with US-based tech firm Confluent, sccc will empower Saudi industries with advanced data streaming capabilities that enhance operations, reinforce customer engagement, and foster ongoing development.

Talal Albakr, CEO of sccc by stc, commented: “By integrating Confluent’s data streaming platform with our cloud solutions, organizations can gain immediate insights into customer behaviors, market trends, and potential security threats.”

“This powerful combination also unlocks new AI-driven applications, bringing us closer to Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global leader in technology and innovation,” Albakr mentioned.

Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President of Worldwide ISV and APAC at Confluent, stated: “By enabling organisations to unlock the power of real-time data, this partnership will not only accelerate service delivery but also foster breakthroughs in the region, supporting the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global technology leader.”

Source: Mubasher

