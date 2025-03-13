RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform Absher has carried out more than 430 million electronic transactions for citizens, expatriates and visitors during the year 2024. The e-transactions were undertaken via Absher Individuals and Absher Business portals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The Civil Status Agency, under the Ministry of Interior, carried out more than 31 million transactions, including 1,105,363 national ID validation verifications, 656,999 electronic national ID card renewals, 356,031 My Data service transactions, 301,745 family member identifications, 180,310 enhanced My Data service transactions, 118,370 lost national ID card replacements, 70,579 family records, and 41,128 damaged national ID card replacements.



The General Directorate of Passports carried out more than 56 million operations. These included issuance of 33,371,269 exit and reentry visas; issuance and renewal of 3,599,884 residency permits (iqama); issuance and renewal of 1,253,361 Saudi passports and 351,218 passports for those under the age of 10 years; extension of 238,060 exit and reentry visas, in addition to carrying out 130,382 transfer of services and 103,851 final exit visa cancellations, issuance of 57,077 final exit visas during the probation period, and 16,914 authorizations to receive newly hired female workers.



The Public Security has completed more than 35 million operations. These included 1,641,787 vehicle registration renewal service; 1,209,792 vehicle repair permit request service; renewal of 1,003,545 driver’s license; issuance of 764,656 driving authorization request; 625,379 plate replacement service; 312,790 vehicle sale service; 204,846 operations in the service of scrapping neglected or damaged vehicles; 83,424 operations in firearm services, and 69,575 operations in the vehicle insurance validity service.



Over the past year, the platform has completed 301,368,820 transactions through the digital wallet, 1,952,188 requests for document delivery by mail, 924,246 Absher reports, and 41,581 general fingerprint inquiries. Through the Absher Business platform, the number of operations carried out exceeded 26 million. These included the issuance of 12,784,007 internal and external authorizations; issuance and renewal of 4,078,987 residency permits; 2,599,923 traffic violation inquiries; issuance of 1,494,715 exit and reentry visas; adding 1,054,678 actual vehicle users; 809,898 operations in the customs card endorsement service; 588,651 operations in the service of transferring services; 469,498 operations to reserve the transfer of vehicle ownership; renewal of 454,288 driving licenses, extension of 313,577 exit and reentry visas; issuance of 273,342 certificates of no criminal record; 177,339 services of authorizing driving for visitors, and issuance of 169,858 vehicle repair permits for establishments.



A total of 87,867 transactions were made in the resident report service; 80,309 transactions were made in the final exit visa cancellation service; 69,467 passport information updates; 42,039 profession change service; 38,372 air gun service; 36,379 vehicle information inquiries; 35,062 driver's license information inquiries; 34,293 exit and re-entry visa cancellation service, and 17,596 permits in the rock cutting materials permit issuance service.

