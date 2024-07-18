Riyadh: The partnership between the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority (EXPRO) resulted in financial savings exceeding SR5 billion through the "Deem" Government Cloud project for government agencies.



SDAIA and EXPRO collaborated to measure and document the benefits government agencies gained from Deem, which offers approximately 49 services and features to over 180 government agencies, following the consolidation of more than 230 data centers.



The impact of the Deem cloud-platform project, analyzed from 2018 to 2023 across more than 142 government agencies, resulted in reducing the average annual cost from SR12 million to SR900,000 per year.



SDAIA's Deem cloud platform facilitates secure and reliable file uploading, synchronization, and storage for all government agencies, providing immediate and flexible technical asset services.