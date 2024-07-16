RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked second among the G20 countries in the 2024 Communications and Technology Development Index issued by the International Telecommunication Union.



The index monitors the economies of 170 countries to measure digital development and countries’ progress in communications and technology services through a number of sub-indices that have been divided into two axes of comprehensive and effective communication.



This is the second time Saudi Arabia has been placed second in the ITU ranking. The Communications, Space and Technology Commission stated that Saudi Arabia’s continued progress in this indicator confirms the strength of the digital infrastructure in Saudi and its contribution to enhancing the growth and development of the digital economy and attracting investments.



The communications and technology market in Saudi Arabia is the largest and fastest growing in the Middle East and North Africa region, with an estimated size of 166 billion riyals.



The penetration rate of mobile communications service subscriptions has reached 198% of the population, and the average monthly per capita data consumption in Saudi Arabia exceeds the global average by 3% double.



The ICT Development Index (IDI) issued by the International Telecommunication Union measures digital development and the robustness of the digital infrastructure, to provide comprehensive and transparent data and methodology that was co-constructed by member states and teams of experts in the field.

