Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has secured the second position among the Group of Twenty (G20) countries for the second consecutive time in the 2024 ICT Development Index published by the United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The index tracks the digital development and progress of 170 countries in information and communication technology (ICT) services through sub-indicators divided into two axes: inclusive and effective communication.



The Kingdom also ranked first among the G20 countries in the effective communication axis and second in the inclusive communication axis, reaffirming the continuous development of the communication and technology sector in the Kingdom, and its efforts to build and strengthen it, which have contributed to achieving this global ranking and enhancing the Kingdom's leadership in relevant international indices.



The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) indicated that the Kingdom's continuous progress in the index highlights the strength of its digital infrastructure and its contribution to driving the growth and development of the digital economy, as well as attracting investments. The Kingdom's communication and technology market is the largest and fastest growing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with an estimated value of SR166 billion. The penetration rate of mobile subscriptions has reached 198% of the population, and the average monthly data consumption per capita in the Kingdom exceeds the global average by threefold.



The ICT Development Index published by the ITU measures digital development and the strength of digital infrastructure, providing comprehensive and transparent data and methodology that were developed in partnership with member states and expert teams in the field.