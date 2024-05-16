Doha, Qatar: Waseef, one of the largest fully integrated property and facility management services companies in Qatar, has signed an agreement with Badr Technologies, “BaderGo,” to provide smart digital mobility solutions.

Under the agreement, the Qatari company Badr Technologies will offer ideal, reliable, and flexible services through its locally developed mobile app, “BaderGo” an app used for ordering limousine services.

The beneficiaries and employees of the residential and office projects managed by Waseef can book limousines at competitive prices. Additionally, a promotional campaign for the residents of Waseef projects will be launched, including draws for shopping vouchers and electronic gifts.

The agreement was signed by Director of Support Services at Waseef Khalifa Salman Al Muhannadi and , the Chief Operating Officer at Badr Technologies Shadi Mohammed Khair Shhadah.

The smart app “BaderGo” allows its users to instantly book limousines, or make advanced reservations; either by the hour or for all trips throughout the month, to take advantage of special pricing with drivers registered on the “BaderGo” app. These services can be used for regular daily commutes for app users, such as going to school, university, or work, and also allows them to fully customize their journey by adding or removing stop points during their travel.

On this occasion, Khalifa Salman Al Muhannadi said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Badr Technologies, a Qatari company that has managed, in a short period, to offer distinctive services for individual transport via mobile application. This agreement is part of Waseef’s strategy to employ modern means to keep pace with technological development and enhance the quality of services it provides, ensuring an improved experience for the beneficiaries and employees from the projects it manages, and enhancing its leading position as one of the largest real estate asset management companies in Qatar.”

Al Muhannadi added: “This agreement will also enhance the concept of smart city models for the residential projects managed by Waseef, such as Madinatna and the Argentine neighborhood, which have been equipped with the latest smart technology related to communication systems and information technology, to ensure that beneficiary categories enjoy sustainable residential environments according to the highest specifications and standards.”

From his side, Shadi Mohammed Khair Shhadah said: “We are delighted and proud to play a vital role in the field of transportation in the State of Qatar. It is important to highlight that the BaderGo app is licensed and registered with the Ministry of Transport, which adds a layer of trust for our customers and the drivers registered with us.”

“We are pleased to cooperate with Waseef. This cooperation is part of our commitment to enhancing the transportation sector through the user-friendly BaderGo app, designed to smoothly connect passengers with drivers, offering new features and secure payment options to ensure a convenient and efficient travel experience, with priority given to safety and efficiency,” added Shhadah.

“We expect our competitive prices to be well received by the residents of Waseef complexes, and we will strive to offer special deals from time to time for the residents of these projects.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

