Doha, Qatar: Several industries across Qatar have witnessed the potential to positively impact employment opportunities including real estate, energy, technology, hospitality, tourism, construction and infrastructure, finance, and business realms.

However, experts in the country note that there is a growing demand for the services market to pursue career goals, build professional skills, and ultimately, make a positive impact on the country’s economy.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Ghofrane Jameleddine (pictured), Chief Executive Officer at Camelia Homes said: “It all comes down to the service sector. There is a growing demand for professionals across a wide range of industries in this sector and with the country strongly aiming to be a top tourism destination, there is a high potential for the international workforce to collaborate with people from different backgrounds, cultures, and nationalities, which can, at its turn, broaden their perspective and enhance their intercultural communication skills.”

The primary requirement for job seekers in the Qatar realty market is the Ministry Of Justice license. It is a government-issued certification granted to companies that complete a training course and examination overseen by the real estate brokerage department.

Jameleddine mentioned that the initiative seeks to regulate the market and establish a legal framework that offers advanced security and transparency in the real estate sector, which plays a vital role in maintaining industry standards.

However, in today’s competitive times, when it comes to skill enhancement, depending on one qualification or workshop is far from being sufficient.

“There are many workshops that can help individuals enhance their skills in real estate, but it is very important for everyone not to confuse the programs that are arranging them. Some are practically selling certifications and awards by marginalising investments into marketing to fabricate value for those honorifics,” he said.

These certifications or programs are expected to mislead both the applicant and the end users as there is no concrete content. The industry expert stressed that “It is pivotal for those who seek knowledge to take it from the right sources, which will lead to a natural growth visible in character and mindset not just on paper.”

Camelia Homes operates under one of the busiest industries of the service sector in Qatar as dozens of applications are being received daily, resumes are constantly being filtered and interview sessions are continuously conducted.

