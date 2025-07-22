Doha: The Government service centers across Qatar recorded a remarkable performance in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, successfully delivering a total of 124,432 services during April, May, and June.

This achievement reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality public services and advancing the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3).

Throughout the quarter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs consistently led the way in service delivery, completing 48,565 services across the three-month period. It was followed by the Ministry of Justice with 27,974 services, and the Ministry of Labour with 21,850 services.

According to the figures released by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau yesterday, a month-by-month breakdown of the second quarter reveals the following:

June 2025: A total of 40,686 services were completed, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handling 16,276, followed by the Ministry of Justice (8,963) and the Ministry of Labour (6,869).

May 2025: A total of 47,517 services were processed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs topped the chart with 17,829 services, while the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Labour followed with 10,757 and 8,614 services respectively.

April 2025: Government entities completed 36,229 services, led again by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with 14,460, the Ministry of Justice with 8,254, and the Ministry of Labour with 6,367.

These figures underscore the efficiency and responsiveness of Qatar’s government service centers in meeting public demand.

The steady growth in service delivery also highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency coordination and digital transformation efforts across various sectors.

The government continues to prioritize service excellence as a key enabler of development, aligning service delivery performance with national goals to enhance transparency, streamline administrative procedures, and improve citizen satisfaction.

Other major contributors in June 2025 included the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (4,149), the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (1,680), Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (885), the Ministry of Social Development and Family (733), the Ministry of Municipality (584), the Supreme Judicial Council (444), and the General Authority for Retirement and Social Insurance (103).

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau extends its sincere appreciation to all government service center employees for their exceptional dedication and professionalism throughout the month.

Their outstanding performance reflects a steadfast adherence to the highest quality standards and reinforces Qatar’s ongoing efforts to streamline government operations.

Citizens and residents are encouraged to continue providing feedback via surveys issued after the completion of their transactions.

These evaluations play a critical role in driving service development and are central to the Bureau’s mission of improving service quality and institutional responsiveness.

In line with the strategic objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, the Bureau remains committed to monitoring and enhancing service delivery across all government centers.

The completion of 40,686 services in June alone demonstrates the tangible impact of citizen feedback in shaping performance and fostering a culture of continuous progress.

The Bureau also aims to achieve the highest standards of administrative modernization and human resource development across government bodies.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

