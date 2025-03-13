Doha, Qatar: Government Service Centers provided more than 45,800 services to citizens and residents of Qatar during February this year according to the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB).

In alignment with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy, CGB continues to monitor all services provided in service centres. There are seven centres spread across Qatar providing a number of government-related services to the public under one roof.

In a post on its X platform CGB said recently, “In line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau continues to work on following up on all services provided in government service centers. During the month of February 2025, government centres completed 45,851 services.”

Government agencies in service centres achieved a remarkable achievement in February 2025. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs topped the list with 17,754 services, followed by the Ministry of Justice with 9,481 services, and the Ministry of Labor with 8,428 services, CGB said.

This reflects the commitment of government agencies to providing effective services that contribute to enhancing performance efficiency and achieving the goals of the national development strategy, it added.

Among other ministries and agencies, Ministry of Commerce and Industry provided 5,593 services at the seven centres during the month.

Civil Service and Government Development Bureau provided 1,058 services, Kahramaa 1,172, General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority 138, Ministry of Social Development and Family 1,282, Ministry of Municipality 645, and Supreme Judicial Council totalled 645 services during the month.

The service centres cater to all people, including citizens, expatriates, individuals with special needs and companies. They play a crucial role in meeting the standards of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The post further noted that Al Hilal service complex topped the chart with 21,966 services provided during the period in review. This was followed by Al Rayyan centre with 13,696, The Pearl centre with 4,074, Al Wakrah 4,035, Al Khor 1,246, Al Daayen 742, and Al Shamal 92 services.

In appreciation of the efforts made, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau congratulated the employees who provided exceptional performance in government service centres during February 2025. This performance reflects the provision of services according to the highest quality standards, and confirms the efforts made to enhance efficiency in government work.

The Peninsula Newspaper