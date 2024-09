DOHA: The summer ban on outdoor work has been officially lifted today, allowing work to continue normally following Occupational Safety and Health guidelines, the Ministry of Labour (MoL) announced in a social media post on Sunday.

TheMinisterial Decision No. (17) of 2021 bans outdoor work from 10am to 3.30pm during the summer period from June1 to September15.

