Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced its participation at the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 6 to 9, 2024.

This year, Saudia will highlight its journey of digital transformation, with a special spotlight on its recent launch of the beta version of the Travel Companion. This cutting-edge platform, powered by advanced AI technology and featuring a visually captivating interface, caters to the various needs of guests, while supporting both Arabic and English languages.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group said: "We are glad to return to this global travel platform and benefit from ATM's extensive network. This presents a valuable opportunity for Saudia to engage with industry peers, showcase our achievements, and gain insights from global industry experts. As longstanding participants of this event, we look forward to welcoming our esteemed partners and visitors to our new state-of-the-art stand.

“We take pride in our role in advancing the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030. And through participating in events such as ATM 2024, Saudia is offered a platform to explore the latest trends and innovations in the aviation industry and foster high level partnerships with key players in the travel and tourism sector.” Akhonbay added.

Last year, Saudia won the 'Best Stand Design' award for the second consecutive year, competing with over 1,500 exhibiting companies. This year, the airline hopes to build on the success achieved in previous editions of ATM by presenting a futuristic premium stand that showcases new features and initiatives.

Visit Saudia's stand in Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre, stand number ME 1720 at the Arabian Travel Market.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by the Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com