Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank B.S.C. reported Net Profit attributable to the Bank’s shareholders of BD3.574 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to BD3.469 million for the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 3.03%.

Earnings per Share amounted to 3.29 Fils during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.20 Fils during the fourth quarter of 2024. Total Comprehensive Income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached BD2.108 million, compared to BD3.594 million recorded for the same period last year, representing an decrease of 41.35%. Total Income amounted to BD20.222 million during the fourth quarter of the current year, compared to BD13.816 million for the same period of 2024, reflecting an increase of 46.37%.

The financial results also indicated that the Bank achieved Net Profit attributable to shareholders of BD11.582 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, compared to of BD10.503 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, representing an increase of 10.27%. Earnings per Share reached 10.67 fils compared to 10.33 fils in 2024. Total Comprehensive Income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company during 2025 amounted to BD12.203 million, compared to BD11.852 million in 2024, recording an increase of 2.96%. Khaleeji Bank recorded an increase in Total Income to BD63.903 million during 2025, compared to BD49.960 million in 2024, representing an increase of 27.91%, mainly due to an increase in income from financing contracts and income from sukuk and other yielding investments.

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent company reached BD134.27 million in 2025, compared to BD128.06 million in 2024, representing an increase of 4.85%. The Bank’s Total Assets increased by 15.31% to reach BD1,725.12 million, compared to BD1,496.13 million at the end of 2024. Investment in sukuk and other yielding investments increased to BD568.60 million in 2025, compared to BD502.14 million in 2024, representing an increase of 13.24%. Total Deposits also increased by 15.42% to reach BD1,554.58 million, compared to BD1,346.88 million at the end of 2024.

In line with the results achieved by the Bank, the Board of Directors recommended the distribution of total Cash Dividends amounting to 6% of the nominal value (equivalent to 6 fils per share, excluding treasury shares), subject to obtaining the approval of the regulatory authorities and the General Assembly.

Commenting on the Bank’s financial results, Mr Yousif Abdullah Taqi, Chairman of Khaleeji Bank, stated: “Khaleeji Bank’s results for 2025 reflect an advanced stage of institutional maturity, as the Bank has moved from achieving growth to consolidating its sustainability within a highly complex global financial environment. This performance was delivered in a year characterised by economic volatility, geopolitical pressures and global monetary policy tightening, underscoring the soundness of the Bank’s strategic direction and its ability to operate efficiently across different economic cycles. In this context, and in light of the positive financial results achieved during the year, the Board of Directors resolved to distribute total Cash Dividends amounting to 6% of the nominal value.”

He added: “During the past period, the Board of Directors has been keen to establish a balanced approach that combines growth with strengthened financial resilience, while adhering strictly to best practices in governance and strategic oversight. The Board’s focus has been on supporting the Bank’s long-term stability, enhancing capital efficiency and ensuring readiness to address economic and financial developments. This approach reflects our responsibility towards shareholders and all stakeholders by maintaining a strong financial base that enables the Bank to continue executing its future strategy, support measured expansion and enhance its ability to create sustainable long-term value.”

For his part, Mr Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, stated: “Khaleeji Bank’s financial performance during 2025 reflects the Bank’s success in achieving balanced growth supported by strong operational fundamentals, as the Bank recorded Net Profit attributable to shareholders of BD11.582 million, achieving growth of 10.27% compared to the previous year, while Earnings per Share increased to 10.67 fils. This performance resulted from the Bank’s focus on improving asset quality, enhancing balance sheet efficiency and diversifying revenue sources, amid a global economic environment characterised by challenges and market volatility.”

He further said: “Digital transformation was one of the main drivers of improved operational performance during the past year, as the Bank continued to develop its tech infrastructure, increase process automation and enhance integration across banking channels. These efforts contributed to improved operational efficiency, accelerated business cycles and supported the growth of core banking activities. Digital solutions also enhanced liquidity management flexibility and supported the growth of deposit programmes through the provision of more efficient and seamless services to various customer segments.”

Algosaibi added: “In the next phase, Khaleeji Bank will continue to invest in advanced banking technologies and leverage digital transformation as a strategic driver of growth, with a focus on maximising returns from assets and improving revenue quality. We reaffirm our commitment to developing a more flexible and sustainable operating model that supports the strengthening of the deposit base, enhances the Bank’s competitiveness and enables it to keep pace with market requirements and the national economy over the long term.”

Key Achievements During 2025:

Launching and developing a range of innovative banking products and services, most notably the new version of the Al Waffer account with total prizes exceeding USD4 million, in addition to introducing the “Ajyal Al Waffer” category to encourage saving among children and youth.

Strengthening housing finance programmes by offering flexible financing solutions under the Mazaya, Tas’heel and Tas’heel+ programmes, in cooperation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank.

Achieving a prominent leap in digital transformation through the development of the Hafeez Business platform, enabling instant registration using ID and selfie verification, and launching advanced digital services including instant audit confirmation reports and the Visa+ phone-based transfer service across GCC countries.

Expanding regional digital banking services by enabling GCC citizens to open digital accounts through the banking app.

Strengthening strategic partnerships with real estate developers and national companies through the signing of memoranda of understanding to provide financing solutions for quality housing projects.

Active participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2025, including the signing of cooperation agreements, launching joint financing campaigns and promoting housing finance programmes.

Implementing successful promotional and interactive campaigns in several shopping centres, including City Centre Bahrain, Al Liwan and Marassi Galleria.

Social Responsibility:

Continuing support for education and youth empowerment initiatives through the launch of the annual training programme for 2025, which attracted 40 students from universities inside and outside the Kingdom, in addition to organising field visits to the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Sponsoring the Academic Excellence Award at the American University of Bahrain and signing memoranda of understanding with educational institutions to provide education financing solutions.

Implementing awareness initiatives to promote financial literacy among youth through dedicated platforms and programmes.

Supporting sports and community activities through sponsoring local tournaments, including the Khaleeji Padel Cup Championship, and participation in national youth and technology initiatives.

Organising internal events to enhance employee wellbeing, including Bahrain Sports Day activities and recognising outstanding employees.

Supporting environmental sustainability through participation in Tree Week in cooperation with the Capital Governorate and sponsoring the planting of a main street in Seef District.

Inclusion of Khaleeji Bank in the list of Al Bilad Newspape’s Top 50 Bahraini Companies for 2025.

Note: The press release and integrated financial statements are available on the Bahrain Bourse website at www.bahrainbourse.com.