Dubai – Juspay, a global leader in payment infrastructure solutions for enterprises and banks, today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the opening of its regional headquarters in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This move marks an important step in Juspay’s international expansion, deepening its focus on serving enterprise merchants, banks, and financial institutions in the Middle East. The DIFC headquarters will support closer engagement with existing partners as enterprise payment demand continues to scale.

With digital commerce accelerating in the GCC region, rapidly scaling enterprises in sectors such as airlines, hospitality, e-commerce, and financial services face increasing complexity driven by multiple regional currencies, evolving regulations, and diverse local payment methods.

To address this complexity, Juspay’s payments orchestration platform provides a unified & reliable payments stack, helping organizations optimize authorisation rates and costs, simplify compliance and scale seamlessly across GCC and global markets with institutional-grade reliability.

Establishing operations in DIFC highlights Juspay’s long-term commitment to the Middle East, with a focus on building , regulated, and enterprise-grade payments infrastructure in the region. As a leading global financial hub, DIFC provides a strong regulatory environment, robust infrastructure, and access to high quality talent. Juspay plans to leverage this and work closely with regional banks, acquirers, networks, and ecosystem partners to deliver scalable and reliable payment solutions tailored for enterprises operating across global markets.

Commenting on the expansion, Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO of Juspay, said: “Juspay has been building foundational payments infrastructure for large-scale, mission-critical commerce globally for over a decade. We are excited to bring these learnings to the Middle East and partner with merchants, banks, networks, and the broader ecosystem to build secure, scalable payments infrastructure that supports the region’s rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority said: “We are pleased to welcome Juspay to the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s most significant fintech and financial services ecosystem. As a global leader in payment infrastructure, Juspay’s presence strengthens our growing digital economy, reinforces DIFC’s role as a catalyst for financial innovation and cements Dubai’s position as a top four global FinTech hub.”

With more than a decade of experience in scaling payment infrastructure, Juspay powers 500+ enterprise merchants and banks globally including Agoda, Amazon, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, IndiGo, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto & more. It offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that spans full-stack payment orchestration, authentication, tokenisation, reconciliation, fraud solutions and more. The company also provides end-to-end, white-label payment gateway and real-time payments infrastructure tailored for banks. Together these capabilities enable merchants and banks to deliver seamless, reliable and scalable payment experiences to the end-consumers.

Speaking about Juspay’s regional focus, Nakul Kothari, head of Middle East & APAC said, "By establishing our presence in the Middle East with DIFC, we continue our mission of building innovative payment solutions rooted in deep local market understanding. The region holds tremendous potential, and we are investing in long-term partnerships with merchants and banks to help them build future-ready payment stacks that can scale across markets.”



This expansion reflects Juspay’s long-term vision of enabling open, interoperable, and accessible payments worldwide. With a team of over 1,500 payment experts solving payment complexities across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, UK, and North America, Juspay is strategically positioned to reshape the Middle Eastern payments landscape. The company plans to grow its regional team, specifically targeting growth in business development, solution engineering, and partnerships.

About Juspay

Juspay is a leading multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for 500+ top global enterprises and banks. Founded in 2012, the company processes over 300 million daily transactions, exceeding an annualized total payment volume (TPV) of $1 trillion with 99.999% reliability. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Juspay is powered by a global network of 1500+ payment experts operating across San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, Dubai, and Singapore.

Juspay offers a comprehensive product suite for merchants that includes open-source payment orchestration, global payouts, seamless authentication, payment tokenization, fraud & risk management, end-to-end reconciliation, unified payment analytics & more. The company’s offerings also include end-to-end white label payment gateway solutions & real-time payments infrastructure for banks.These products help businesses achieve superior conversion rates, reduce fraud, optimize costs, and deliver seamless customer experiences at scale.

To learn more about Juspay, visit: www.juspay.io

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn. With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai. DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.