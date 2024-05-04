RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded a significant increase in internet usage in 2023, with a penetration rate reaching 99%, demonstrating near-universal access among its population.



According to the 2023 "Internet Saudi Arabia" report by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission, internet usage is notably high among men and women, at 99.3% and 98.5% respectively.



The report reveals that over half of the users (52.3%) spend more than seven hours daily on the internet, with the majority accessing from home (84.7%), on the move (72%), and from workplaces (43.4%). Peak internet usage hours are between 9 PM and 11 PM, with Fridays seeing the highest activity. December is identified as the peak month for internet usage.



In terms of devices, mobile phones dominate as the primary means of internet access at 98.9%, followed by computers at 55% and tablets at 39%. The mobile operating systems are predominantly Android at 61.5% and iOS at 38.1%, while Windows leads among computer operating systems at 91.1%, followed by Mac at 7%.



The report also highlights the top activities online, which include government services and banking services, with usage rates of 95.5% and 73.6% respectively. It also covers online shopping trends, indicating that 63.7% of users buy products or services online. More women (74.6%) shop online, compared with men (55.7%).



Additionally, the report discusses the significant role of infrastructure developments in facilitating widespread internet usage. Saudi Arabia is positioned among the top ten countries globally for mobile internet speeds. The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is also evident with over 12 million IoT subscriptions. Internet data traffic exceeded 42 million terabytes in 2023, averaging 44 gigabytes per month per individual.

