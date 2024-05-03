NEOM — Lieutenant General Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, Director General of Passports (Jawazat), visited NEOM, the groundbreaking sustainable development in northwest Saudi Arabia.



Welcomed by NEOM's CEO, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Al-Yahya's tour included NEOM Bay Airport and its advanced command-and-control center among other significant facilities.



During his visit, Al-Yahya reviewed the latest innovations at NEOM Bay Airport, particularly its forthcoming contactless eGates that use high-resolution cameras to capture travelers' biometrics for streamlined passport control. This system, which is currently under trial, promises a seamless travel experience for international visitors and positions Saudi Arabia among the few countries implementing such advanced automated border control systems.



The visit underscored the ongoing collaboration between NEOM and Jawazat, aiming to enhance the traveler experience through knowledge exchange and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including AI-driven real-time analytics and predictive systems in NEOM's security operations.

