RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has advanced 14 places in the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Enforcement Index, ranking 13th globally. The Kingdom's ranking was 27th in 2024, according to the 2025 World Competitiveness Yearbook.



The yearbook is issued by the World Competitiveness Center under the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). This year's report is one of the main competitiveness reports monitored by the National Competitiveness Center in coordination with relevant government agencies.



Saudi Arabia achieved a significant leap in the 13th edition of the "World Intellectual Property Rights Index 2025" report, issued by the American Chamber of Commerce, recording a 17.55 percent increase in the overall score, making it one of the highest-ranked countries among the 55 global economies included in the report. This reflects its commitment to strengthening the intellectual property environment and enabling innovation within the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.



The progress announced by Saudi Arabia stems from strengthening the enforcement of intellectual property rights domestically and internationally, and enhancing its efficiency at the institutional and judicial levels. Pioneering national initiatives, such as the Respect Council, the Permanent Enforcement Committee, and the Intellectual Property Respect Officer, have effective models for consolidating governance and enhancing integration among relevant entities. The establishment of a public prosecution office specializing in intellectual property cases has contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the litigation system and expediting judicial procedures.



Among the most prominent steps supporting this progress are the implementation of comprehensive awareness campaigns addressing aspects of field and digital enforcement, in addition to enhancing transparency and communication through periodic meetings with rights holders, and expanding the scope of coordination with various government agencies and the private sector.



The World Competitiveness Yearbook is an international reference for comparing the competitiveness of economies around the world. It includes more than 300 sub-indicators and measures countries' performance across four main pillars: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).