Muscat: In alignment with the bank’s ongoing organic expansion strategy to serve customers and achieve further financial inclusion, Sohar International, the fastest-growing bank in Oman, is pleased to announce the commencement of operations at its premium Sohar International branch and Sohar Islamic service centre located in the wilaiyat of Duqm. The new service points are fully equipped to offer a superior banking experience to customers across all segments. Strategically situated to provide convenience, the Sohar International branch and Sohar Islamic service centre boast a prime location, spacious facilities, and ample parking, ensuring easy access for customers. Staffed by a team of seasoned professionals, the new service points are committed to delivering efficient, responsive, and tailored banking services that meet the diverse needs of our valued clientele. The new state-of-the-art service points feature a 24-hour digital lobby equipped with fully functional ATMs and CDMs, enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers at all times.

Commenting on the bank's expansion, Mr. Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, underscored the strategic significance of expanding operations into Duqm. "This expansion reaffirms our steadfast dedication to delivering inclusive and innovative banking solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. We are excited to extend our premium services to the Duqm community, ensuring convenient access for valued customers in the wilaiyat and neighboring areas. The comprehensive suite of banking services and products at our new branch encompasses account opening, card issuance, and financing facilities," said Mr. Abdul Qadir Al Sumali.

In line with its customer-centric approach, Sohar International emphasizes the importance of human interaction alongside digitalization. By increasing its branch footprint, the bank aims to strengthen relationships with customers, recognizing the enduring value of personalized service.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Sohar International, emphasized the institution's commitment to setting new benchmarks and fostering innovation within the Omani banking sector. "Our expanding network of branches, alongside a suite of thoughtfully designed services and products, reflects our dedication to delivering a delightful banking experience. We continually strive to offer integrated and innovative banking solutions at convenient locations, exemplified by our new branches. A state-of-the-art facility, the Duqm service centre is designed to provide a premium banking experience to all its customers. The new service centre will uphold the bank’s fundamental values of customer-centricity, operational efficiency, and strong adherence to global Islamic banking norms."

Sohar International has been able to bring banking closer to its customers with an ever-growing network of branches across the nation. Duqm was identified as a key location for the establishment of new Sohar International branch and Sohar Islamic service centre because of the rapid developments the city witnessed in a short time. The bank will play a critical role in further raising awareness about its innovative solutions in the region. As an innovative, progressive, and customer-centric Islamic bank, Sohar International has been at the forefront of leveraging opportunities to positively contribute to the development of the economy while assisting customers in making prudent financial decisions.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com