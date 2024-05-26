Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer and member of Dubai Holding, has awarded contracts for the construction of infrastructure at Palm Jebel Ali.

The contract for the construction of a public access road, providing access from Sheikh Zayed Road to Palm Jebel Ali, and a construction road serving the central portion of the Palm, has been awarded to DBB Contracting LLC. Established by the Dutco Group, DBB Contracting LLC and Dutco Construction Co. LLC are one of the leading civil and marine contractors in the UAE. When completed, the new public access road will offer a beautifully landscaped and convenient path, spanning nearly 6 kilometres, leading directly on to Palm Jebel Ali.

The contract for the roadway and lighting enhancements to Al Hesah Street (formerly the old Abu Dhabi Road), at Dubai Waterfront, the mainland which connects to Palm Jebel Ali, has been awarded to Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC, a subsidiary of Khansaheb Group. With a track record of delivering several of Dubai’s most critical projects, Khansaheb Group is a leading construction and facilities management company.

Palm Jebel Ali is one of Nakheel’s most visionary projects revealed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It will offer an exceptional breadth of luxury lifestyle amenities for residents, families and visitors. Supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the project also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Today, we proudly announce the appointment of DBB Contracting and Khansaheb Civil Engineering as our partners for the next phase of development at Palm Jebel Ali. Alongside these best-in-class partners, we are not only ensuring the highest standards of urban infrastructure for our customers, but also contributing to the realisation of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to raising the global benchmark in waterfront living, making Palm Jebel Ali a coveted address for approximately 35,000 families in the future.”

Palm Jebel Ali will also provide an additional urban centre to Dubai, forming a major residential and leisure anchor for the new Expo 2020 urban centre. The island spans 13.4 kilometres of land, with 10.5 million square metres of development. It features 16 fronds, with a total of 110 kilometres of coastline and 91 kilometres of beachfront, contributing to goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to increase the length of public beaches by 400%. The island will be home to approximately 35,000 families, contributing to the projected net increase in residents, which is set to reach 5.8 million people by 2040.

Nakheel is a world-leading master developer and a member of Dubai Holding, whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s diverse portfolio extends to five-star luxury hotels such as The St. Regis Dubai, as well as some of Dubai’s most popular shopping malls, including Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

About Nakheel

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer and a member of Dubai Holding, whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 72-kilometres coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of waterfront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Islands, Palm Beach Towers, The Palm Tower, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, Canal Front Residences, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village and Nad Al Sheba Villas.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for 20 Master Communities with a total of 700,000 residents, with 350,000 of those residents in the 50,000 residential units which are directly managed by NCM.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at 11 Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 14,500 villas and apartments at Dubai Waterfront, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, The Gardens and Discovery Gardens.