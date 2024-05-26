New Dhahran office will significantly enhance local services and support in the Kingdom

Dhahran/Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced its new office in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The new office represents AVEVA’s commitment to local service and optimizing resources for clients and partners. It will provide sales, services, project management and technical support to customers within Saudi Arabia and the wider region. By investing in local talent and fostering sustainable development across various industrial sectors, AVEVA also seeks to support the Kingdom's “Vision 2030”

AVEVA works with a number of key national industrial players in Saudi Arabia to unlock the benefits of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Management, in line with the Kingdom’s move towards industrial sustainability.

Nayef Bou Chaaya, Vice President, MEA, AVEVA commented: “Opening our new office in Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment for AVEVA. It represents our commitment to supporting the Kingdom in the ongoing digitization of its economy. The decision to consolidate our resources in Saudi Arabia is driven by the country's strategic location, thriving business environment, and the continued growth of industries in the region. The move will streamline our operations, enhance collaboration, and enable us to better meet the evolving regional needs of our clients and partners, locally.”

-Ends-

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

Copyright © 2023 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and product- names are the trademarks of their respective companies.