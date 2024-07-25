Saudi Arabia - The grand opening ceremony of Hyundai Heavy Industries Turbomachinery was held on May 30 at the Mövenpick Hotel in Al Khobar.



As one of the global top players in the turbo machinery sector, Hyundai Heavy Industries Turbomachinery produces a wide variety of pumps, centrifugal compressors, steam turbines, and cryogenic pumps for industrial and marine use, including ships, offshore oil and gas facilities, thermal and nuclear power generation, desalination, and petrochemical plants.



Hyundai Heavy Industries Turbomachinery (HHI-TMC) celebrated the grand opening of its new joint venture with Supply and Support Service Systems Co. Ltd (4S), a technology and engineering company specializing in providing innovative solutions and services in the industrial and energy sectors in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.



A large number of guests from the Ministry of Energy, ARAMCO, SEC, SWCC, EPC customers, and other partners attended the function. The CEO of Hyundai Heavy Industries Turbomachinery, Dong Soo Kim, welcomed their guests with his praise and vision for the future. "This significant milestone aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the economy and enhance the industrial sector through innovative partnerships and advanced technology," quoted the CEO.



The General Manager, John JK Park, and their partner, President of 4S, Abdulaziz Almoushegah, also narrated the joint venture’s story and their milestones. Hyundai Heavy Industries Turbomachinery L.L.C in KSA begins their plan of ‘MADE IN SAUDI,’ starting as a service provider and a strategic bridgehead with their package services including on-site services, re-engineering, repair, retrofit, and training.



In line with Saudi Vision 2030, they also plan to produce their equipment, pumps, compressors, and turbines in Saudi Arabia under the ‘MADE IN SAUDI’ initiative in the near future.



During his speech, the General Manager of HHI-TMC, John JK Park, highlighted the significance of establishing the subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. He stated, "We have successfully established our subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to providing a full and complete package of services."



"Our partnership with HHI-TMC represents a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030," said Abdul Aziz Al Moushegah. "I congratulate the team for their efforts in bringing advanced technology to the Kingdom and highlight our goal to manufacture pumps and compressors locally in Saudi Arabia."



HHI-TMC and 4S aim to expand service capabilities, increase product sales across the Middle East, and contribute to eco-friendly solutions for carbon neutrality. HHI-TMC also supplies over 800 large pumps to Saudi Arabia and emphasizes the potential to contribute to the 'Made in Saudi Program.'



Speaking about their partnerships with 4S, the CEO, Dong Soo Kim, remarked, “These partnerships are more than just a business venture; they represent a commitment to the future through innovation and growth. The long-term objective is to build a new business model that extends beyond pump manufacturing, leveraging the expertise and resources of both companies to drive innovation and customer satisfaction.”



The glittering ceremony concluded with the management honoring the employees who have significantly contributed to the company’s growth. For more information, please visit www.hhitmc.co.kr and www.4s.net.sa

