Saudi Arabia has launched a project to expand its eastern Jubail industrial Industrial City to accommodate fresh industries after the existing zone reached full capacity, a top official has said.

Royal Commission in Jubail CEO Mahmoud Al-Theeb said the project involves the establishment of Jubail 3 and it would focus on attracting such industries as renewable energy products, car parts, electronics, pipes and other industries.

“This expansion project is intended to face a surge in demand by industrial investors....it will be a natural extension of Jubail 2 which comprises large projects and industrial giants,” he told the Saudi daily Aliqtisadia.

He noted that at the end of 2024, Jubail Industrial City was operating at 98 percent of its capacity and included nearly 500 projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

