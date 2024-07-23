Ankara: Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industry Affairs Khalil Ibrahim Ibn Salamah discussed enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the industrial and mining sectors.



During his official visit to Türkiye alongside several officials from the Saudi private sector, the deputy minister discussed promising investment prospects in both countries and the joint development of their industrial capacities.



The visit is part of the efforts of the Kingdom’s industrial and mineral resources system to develop industrial partnerships with Türkiye.



The deputy minister met with Turkish Defense Industry Agency (SBB) president Haluk Görgün and vice president Gökhan Uçar. Also attending was Fahad bin Asaad Abualnasr, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Türkiye.



The deputy minister chaired a Saudi-Turkish roundtable meeting to discuss industrial and commercial cooperation opportunities between the two countries. The meeting took place in the headquarters of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK) and was attended by representatives of Turkish companies.



Additionally, Ibn Salamah and Saudi Cultural Attaché in Türkiye Faisal Osra met in Istanbul with Saudi students studying in Türkiye.