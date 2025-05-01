KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel emphasized Kuwait's commitment to enhancing economic and industrial integration among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states during his address at the 68th Ministerial Meeting of the Trade Cooperation Committee held in Kuwait.​

Al-Ajeel highlighted the importance of coordinating trade and industrial policies, standardizing regulations, and unifying Gulf positions to navigate the rapid global economic changes. He commended the efforts of the GCC Secretariat General in monitoring the implementation of committee decisions and facilitating joint action among member states to promote progress and prosperity in trade, industry, and standardization sectors.​

The Minister noted that the GCC region has become a significant economic force globally. He emphasized that the historical ties, strategic interests, and substantial market size shared by member states present a unique opportunity to transform challenges into opportunities, enhance trade exchange, and open new avenues for Gulf capital, products, and services.​

Al-Ajeel underscored the critical role of supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), stating that these businesses are pivotal in driving change, investing in innovation, creating job opportunities, and contributing to building a prosperous future. He called for the continued support of SMEs through joint initiatives and practical plans that would enable these companies to stabilize and grow, transforming them into key players in national economies and influential forces at regional and international levels.​

Reflecting on the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Al-Ajeel reiterated the need to accelerate efforts toward achieving Gulf economic integration. This includes unifying policies, diversifying non-traditional income sources, facilitating trade and investment, supporting local industries, and expanding innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, to enhance the competitiveness of GCC economies on regional and international platforms.​

In his address at the 54th meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee, Al-Ajeel emphasized the necessity of enhancing Gulf industrial integration to keep pace with rapid international changes, in line with the directives of GCC leaders. He called for unified efforts to confront challenges and achieve sustainable development and prosperity in an environment of security and stability, while strengthening the Gulf industrial system.​

At the 9th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Standardization Affairs, Al-Ajeel highlighted the importance of developing a unified vision to nurture Gulf inventors and support national industries and logistics services to enhance regional economic competitiveness. He reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing Gulf industrial cooperation to achieve the supreme interests of GCC countries.​

The meetings, attended by ministers of commerce and industry and heads of standardization bodies from GCC countries, along with representatives from the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, serve as a platform for making significant decisions to support the advancement of joint Gulf economic and industrial cooperation. These sessions build upon preparatory meetings of undersecretaries, which discussed priority topics to be presented to ministers for appropriate decisions.

