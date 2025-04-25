AL-KHARJ — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef praised the Food Industries Institute's prominent role in developing and qualifying national cadres specialized in the food industry, stressing that the institute represents a key pillar in enhancing national human capacity and raising the quality and efficiency of workers in this vital sector.



This came during a speech delivered by Alkhorayef at the Saudi Dairy Forum, hosted by Al-Kharj Governorate, and organized by the National Center for Industrial Development in cooperation with the Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce.



Alkhorayef noted the remarkable development witnessed by Al-Kharj Governorate in the food industry, making it one of the most prominent governorates contributing to meeting Saudi Araba's needs for dairy products and their derivatives, in addition to poultry, meat, and related supply chains.



The Forum featured a keynote session titled "Towards an Integrated System for the Development of the Dairy Sector," featuring Abdullah Al-Badr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Food Industries Institute.



He emphasized the importance of integrating efforts between various entities to develop the sector, stressing the need to provide qualified national cadres who can contribute to supporting the production and distribution stages and achieving sustainability in this field.



The Food Industries Institute is participating in the forum with an introductory pavilion, showcasing numerous success stories of its graduates who have proven their excellence in the food industry.

