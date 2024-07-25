Bahrain is committed to achieving the objectives outlined in the industrial sector strategy (2022-2026) that is aimed at increasing the sector's contribution to the GDP and enhancing exports of domestically-produced industrial goods, said Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro.

Also focus is on creating promising job opportunities for citizens and facilitating the sector's adaptation to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, stated the minister while paying a visit to some of the major factories in Mina Salman Industrial Park including the Hempel Paints Company and BFG International Factory.

There at Hempel and BFG, he was briefed on the current situation and production processes and services being delivered.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the latest developments and discuss future programmes.

This comes as part of the ministry's efforts to follow up on the kingdom’s factories and industrial zones, said Adel Fakhro.

The minister underscored the government’s keenness to bolster Bahrain's industrial sector and emphasised its role within the kingdom.

