The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced the selection of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council; and Tuka Waddah Alhanai, Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering at New York University Abu Dhabi, for membership in the Young Global Leaders (YGL) Council of 2025.

Their inclusion in the prestigious global community, which brings together outstanding young leaders under 40 who have made significant contributions in their fields, highlights the critical role Emirati youth play in leadership and decision-making across sectors. It also reflects the international recognition of the UAE’s development model and its inclusive approach to empowering young leaders.

This achievement is a testament to the UAE’s consistent commitment to empowering Emirati women and supporting their active participation across all sectors.

The Young Global Leaders Council comprises exceptional leaders from public service, business, academia, media, civil society, and culture. Selected by the WEF, members are recognised for their professional achievements and dedication to shaping a better global future.

Young Emirati leaders continue to maintain a strong presence at this global forum, which was founded in 2004 by Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and was officially launched in 2005.

Each year, new members are selected to join the council, which includes some of the world’s most outstanding young individuals in government, business, technology, and civil society, who work together to shape a better future for the world.

The World Economic Forum is the International Organisation for Public-Private Cooperation. It provides a global, impartial and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connection between stakeholders to establish trust, and build initiatives for cooperation and progress.