BEIJING - China's industrial production posted strong growth in the first quarter of 2025, laying a solid foundation for achieving the annual economic goal, according to a Chinese official on Friday.

During a press conference held in Beijing, Xie Shaofeng, Chief Engineer of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, provided an overview of the performance of China's industrial production for the first quarter.

China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Xie as saying, “In the first quarter, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 6.5 percent year on year. The equipment manufacturing industry developed well, with the electronics, automobile, electrical machinery and equipment sectors playing a prominent role in driving growth.

During this period of time, the contribution rate of industry to macroeconomic growth reached 36.3 percent. Industrial private investment remained rising by double digit, along with boosted corporate expectations, improved efficiency and increasing number of industrial enterprises above designated size. China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index, aka PMI, has expanded for two consecutive months.”

He also highlighted the country's efforts in technological and industrial innovation, which have promoted high-end, intelligent and green development, while strengthening the internal drivers of industrial transformation and upgrading.



ES