DOHA: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s official visit to the Russian Federation represents an important milestone in exploring new prospects for economic cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries, experts emphasized.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), they noted that the two countries’ relations are based on a solid foundation of shared energy interests as well as a desire to diversify international partnerships and to play a greater role on the global stage, pointing out that the visit is expected to provide a strong impetus to bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the Russian Federation and to advance relations between the two countries towards broader horizons, especially in the energy sector, a key driver of the Qatari-Russian partnership in light of Qatar’s investment in the Russian oil company Rosneft, one of Russia’s largest energy companies.

This visit falls within the framework of the growing relations between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation, which began with the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1988. Since then, these ties have continued to grow, and flourish based on the principles of international law, mutual respect, and shared interests. They span numerous fields, particularly politics, economics, trade, culture, humanitarian, and other areas.

H H the Amir’s visit to the Russian Federation comes amidst a period of international transformation to reaffirm the strength of economic relations between Doha and Moscow and the two sides’ commitment to consolidating strategic cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Russian Federation H E Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the economic partnership and develop cooperation in the energy sector, a fundamental pillar of relations between the two countries.

Over the past years, Qatar and Russia have signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding to advance cooperation in the economic and energy sectors, Businessman Dr. Khalid bin Arhama Al Kuwari emphasized.

The Doha-based Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) stands out as a key framework for coordination between the two countries in the gas market. Both Qatar and Russia are founding and active members of the forum, he said.

Officials from both countries repeatedly emphasize the importance of strengthening partnerships through the GECF to protect the interests of gas exporters in global markets, he said adding that Moscow also considers cooperation with Qatar within the forum “essential to ensuring the legitimate interests of gas exporters in global markets.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper