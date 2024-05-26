Al Baraka Bank Egypt recently announced the launch of a strategic cooperation platform with Al Baraka Bank Pakistan. The primary goal of this collaboration is to facilitate commercial opportunities by improving communication between importers from both countries.

This joint initiative underscores the commitment of both financial institutions to strengthen bilateral relations and drive economic growth within their respective regions.

The newly established platform aims to enhance commercial interactions between the Egyptian and Pakistani markets. Leveraging the combined expertise of Al Baraka Bank Egypt and Al Baraka Bank Pakistan, it streamlines commercial transactions within the banking systems of both nations, opening up new horizons for growth and expansion.

Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, expressed his enthusiasm for the platform’s launch. “This cooperation platform reaffirms our ongoing efforts to drive innovation and create value for our customers,” Hegazy stated. “It also underscores our unwavering commitment to position Al Baraka Bank Egypt as a reliable financial partner.”

Furthermore, the collaboration between Al Baraka Bank of Egypt and Pakistan reflects a shared focus on sustainable growth, leveraging digital development and strategic partnerships.

Notably, this initiative follows the successful establishment of a similar cooperation platform between Al Baraka Bank Pakistan and Al Baraka Bank South Africa in September of last year. Additionally, there are plans to expand this model to include all Al Baraka Bank Group branches across 13 countries, further facilitating communication between Al Baraka Bank customers worldwide.

