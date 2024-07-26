Muscat – The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has issued a warning about a new fraudulent method targeting individuals through social media applications, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram. Perpetrators are impersonating the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) employees to lure victims with promises of easy access to soft loans. They entice individuals to provide personal and banking information via an attached electronic link, which leads to the subsequent theft of money from their bank accounts.

Details of the Scam –

Impersonation: Fraudsters pose as representatives of the Central Bank of Oman.

Platforms Used: Social media applications such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Bait: Offers of facilities to obtain soft loans.

Method: Victims are asked to click on an electronic link and provide personal and banking information.

Outcome: The information is used to access and steal money from victims’ bank accounts.

The ROP advises citizens and residents to –

Ignore Suspicious Messages: Do not respond to messages from unknown sources offering loans or financial facilities.

Do Not Open Unverified Links: Avoid clicking on electronic links unless their reliability is confirmed.

Protect Personal Information: Refrain from disclosing personal data or banking information on social media platforms.

Verify Authenticity: Note that the Central Bank of Oman does not provide personal or housing loans or any other banking services directly to individuals.

The ROP emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant and safeguarding personal and financial information. They urge everyone to report any suspicious activity or messages to the authorities promptly.

