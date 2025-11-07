South African businesses are investing heavily in cybersecurity - patching systems, encrypting data, and monitoring endpoints. Yet many still overlook one of the most dangerous weaknesses in their digital operations: Business Logic Vulnerabilities (BLVs).

Kevin Wotshela, managing director at Magix.

Hlayisani Shlondani, Cybersecurity Consultant and Primary Author of Magix R&D Lab’s third white paper titled “Business Logic Vulnerabilities in Applications and Their Implications for Cybersecurity.”

These aren’t the usual coding errors or configuration flaws that security tools are designed to detect. Instead, BLVs exploit the way an application’s legitimate features are structured and how users interact with them. In other words, the system functions exactly as designed - just not in a secure way.

Think of a one-time discount code that never expires, a payment step that can be bypassed, or a refund process that triggers without verifying the original purchase. Each of these may seem like minor oversights, but in the wrong hands, they can become powerful attack vectors capable of causing serious financial and reputational damage.

“The reality is that many applications fail, not because of broken code, but because of broken logic,” says Hlayisani Shlondani, cybersecurity consultant and primary author of Magix R&D Lab’s third white paper titled “Business Logic Vulnerabilities in Applications and Their Implications for Cybersecurity.”

Unmasking a silent risk

In this expert-authored research paper Magix, a leading South African cybersecurity solutions provider addresses one of the most underestimated threats in modern cybersecurity: Business Logic Vulnerabilities (BLVs) - a growing class of vulnerabilities that traditional tools simply cannot detect.

BLVs pose a silent but critical threat to financial and business systems. Unlike traditional vulnerabilities that exploit coding errors, logic vulnerabilities manipulate legitimate application workflows, such as transaction steps, authorisation rules, or user interactions, to achieve malicious outcomes.

The white paper serves as both a technical deep dive and a practical guide, helping CISOs, developers, and digital business leaders identify hidden weaknesses in their applications’ logic and workflows.

Why traditional security tools miss the mark

Even the most advanced cybersecurity tools remain blind to logic-based threats. Systems like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Web Application Firewalls (WAFs), and vulnerability scanners are designed to identify technical flaws, not conceptual or behavioural ones.

By contrast, BLVs emerge when an application behaves exactly as intended, yet the logic itself can be turned against the organisation. Common examples include:



- Transaction reversal: Converting a debit of R100 into a credit of R100.



- API abuse: Replaying legitimate calls to gain unauthorised advantages.



- Identity verification bypass: Skipping or reordering authentication steps.



- Authorisation gaps: Exploiting mismatched controls between the front-end and back-end.

“Automation has its limits,” says Kevin Wotshela, managing director at Magix. “No machine understands human intent the way a person does. True resilience depends on human ingenuity, critical thinking, and adversarial creativity. Logic itself has become a security perimeter - and it requires human oversight.”

Warning signs your business may be at risk

Magix experts highlight several indicators that could suggest your applications are exposed to logic-based threats:



- Value manipulation is possible without consistent audit logging.



- Transaction state transitions aren’t validated or tracked.



- Complex workflows are seldom re-tested after updates.



- Security assumptions rely on “users won’t try that.”



- APIs behave inconsistently across different client types.

Rethinking security in a digital-first economy

Magix experts caution that “green dashboards don’t mean you’re safe — they just mean the attacker hasn’t made their move yet.”

Instead, go beyond automation and integrate human-led security assessments, threat modelling, and red teaming early in the application design lifecycle. These proactive approaches remain the most reliable way to identify and mitigate logic-based exploits before they can be weaponised.

The ‘Business Logic Vulnerabilities in Applications and Their Implications for Cybersecurity’ paper reinforces Magix’s ongoing commitment to advancing cybersecurity research and practice across Africa’s digital economy. It follows two previous publications from the Magix R&D Lab, both widely recognised for their contributions to practical cybersecurity strategy in the region.

