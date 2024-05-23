Total loans surged by 2.4%, reaching 1.316 billion dinars from the start of the year until April’s end, marking an increase from 53.55 billion in December 2023 to 54.873 billion in April 2024, reports Al-Jarida daily. Personal facilities, including housing, saw a modest 0.3% uptick, rising from 18.7 billion to 18.8 billion.

Consumer facilities witnessed a notable 1.8% growth, reaching 2.004 billion dinars in April compared to 1.967 billion previously, attributed to increased employment and new market segments. Private sector deposits soared by 2.9% since the year’s onset, totaling 1.120 billion dinars, climbing from 37.34 billion in December to 38.463 billion by April’s close.

Conversely, government deposits in public institutions dwindled by 7.8%, decreasing from 11.3 billion in December to 10.5 billion by April’s end, totaling a decline of 877 million dinars

