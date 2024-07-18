The consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of Sharjah Islamic Bank rose to AED 566.16 million in the first half (H1) of 2024 from AED 494.57 million in the comparative period the year before.

Total operating income jumped to AED 1.02 billion in H1-24 from AED 964.47 million in H1-23, according to unaudited financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) inched higher to AED 0.16 in the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024 from AED 0.14 in the same period a year earlier.

The total assets increased to AED 74.23 billion between 1 January and 30 June from AED 65.87 billion the year before.

Customers’ deposits grew to AED 49.46 billion in the January-June period from AED 45.20 billion a year earlier.

Second Quarter

Sharjah Islamic Bank’s consolidated net profit attributable to the owners increased to AED 306.50 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 from AED 261.50 million in Q2-23.

The bank’s total operating income rose to AED 524.30 million in Q2-24 from AED 480.63 million in the corresponding period the year before.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Islamic Bank’s net profit amounted to AED 259.65 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up from AED 233.06 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

