DOHA: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) saw a 3.58% increase in its foreign currency reserves and liquidity, reaching QR257.111 billion in April 2025, up from QR248.202 billion in April 2024.

According to figures released by QCB, its official reserves rose by QR8.684 billion, or 4.58%, year-on-year, reaching QR197.946 billion by the end of April 2025. This increase occurred despite a decline of about QR6.615 billion in QCB's foreign bonds and treasury bills, which totaled QR131.661 billion in April 2025.

The official reserves include key categories such as bonds and foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and the State of Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets, namely foreign currency deposits. Together, these components make up what is referred to as the total foreign reserves.

As of the end of April 2025, gold reserves increased by nearly QR16.694 billion year-on-year, reaching QR44.718 billion, compared to QR28.024 billion in April 2024.

The balance of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) deposits from the State of Qatar's share with the IMF increased by QR101 million year-on-year, totaling QR5.258 billion by the end of April 2025.

Balances with foreign banks decreased by nearly QR1.496 billion, reaching QR16.308 billion at the end of April 2025, compared to April 2024.

