Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kanoo Automotive and Industrial Equipment (KAIE), the authorized distributor of Makita power tools in Bahrain, hosted a Makita dealer networking conference at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Manama. Makita dealers from across the Kingdom attended the event, which shared the latest industry products and insights.

Attendees explored the newest additions to the Makita product line through a mini expo, including the Angle Grinder 4.5" 840 Watts, Key Less Drill 10mm, Cordless Driver Drill and more. Makita representatives also shared their expertise on product features, applications, and upcoming advancements. In addition, the event provided a forum for dealers to connect, share experiences, and build relationships within the local Makita network.

Head of Kanoo Automotive and Industrial Equipment, Mr. Sudhindra Kalibhat said: “Hosting this event marks a significant milestone in our commitment to building a strong Makita network in Bahrain and throughout the Kingdom. We are confident that it will play an important role in further solidifying our partnerships and achieving customer satisfaction.”

"Makita is deeply committed to the Bahrain market and values its partnership with Kanoo Automotive and Industrial Equipment, division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo B.S.C. (c),” said Mr. Toru Nozawa, General Manager at Makita Japan. “This dealer event served as a good platform for us to connect with our valued partners and showcase the latest advancements in Makita technology. We look forward to continuing to support the Makita network in Bahrain and beyond."

The event garnered positive feedback from the dealers in attendance, who highlighted its role in fostering collaborations and spotlighting the latest Makita products.