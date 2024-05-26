Three international 5 star brands set to capitalise on Raha Island’s unique location.

RAK Properties PJSC (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s largest publicly listed property developer, has unveiled details of Raha Island, a meticulously planned destination offering genuine luxury island living.

Located at Mina Al Arab, Raha Island will become the primary address for luxury island living within Ras Al Khaimah. The island will include a mix of high-end hotels and branded residences, within a wider community of beachfront and marina-style living, and will include marinas, beach clubs, wellness centre, retail and leisure, wholefood markets and stunning landscaped boulevards.

Commenting on the masterplan, Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said, "The vision for Raha Island is to create an exceptional living and leisure destination that encapsulates the essence of luxury island living. We are determined to offer an unparalleled lifestyle experience, combining relaxation, recreation, and community spirit, in a sustainable manner that allows nature to be integrated into all aspects of our plans, as contemplated in the RAK Vision 2030.

“We are confident that the current demand from customers for upscale meticulously designed developments will be delivered at Mina Al Arab’s newest component, Raha Island. Our task now is not only to meet this demand, but to exceed expectations by further enhancing this prestigious destination within Mina Al Arab.”

Raha Island will embody luxury island living, perfect for those seeking the ultimate island lifestyle. Nestled in a breath-taking landscape that includes over 2.5 kilometres of accessible public beaches.

Maritime enthusiasts will love the new marinas, equipped to accommodate all their needs, serving as the perfect launching point for water sports and adventures, or simply a relaxed day out on the water. Connecting it all, a complimentary water transit will offer seamless connectivity across Mina Al Arab, providing residents and visitors the ability to explore local attractions or catch the hydrofoil to other Emirates to the south.

Luxury shopping awaits at the retail strip, where exclusive brands and bespoke services will cater to the discerning tastes of Raha Island's residents. For diners, a curated selection of food and beverage outlets, complete with outdoor seating, will offer stunning views of the tranquil surrounding waters. This blend of urban waterfront living coupled with sophisticated beach chic will create a unique community atmosphere.

