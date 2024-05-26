Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank has partnered with Visa, worldwide partner of The Olympic Games Paris 2024, to offer its Visa Signature and Infinite Credit cardholders the chance to win a fully paid trip to Paris to attend one of the most prestigious sports events, courtesy of Visa.

Scheduled to run until June 14, 2024, this campaign offers an exclusive opportunity to three lucky QIB Visa cardholders the chance to win a package for two to attend the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will be the biggest event ever organized in France. Each package includes return flight tickets and hotel accommodation for two with daily breakfast and light snacks. The package includes also an access to the Visa Everywhere Lounge, tickets to select Olympic events, Visa Prepaid card, and convenient airport or train station transfers in Paris, Paris Metro cards for seamless transportation, as well as other exclusive gifts. Additionally, support staff will be available on the ground to enhance the overall experience.

QIB Visa Signature and Infinite Credit cardholders are eligible to enter the draw by making purchases using their Visa Credit Cards, whether for domestic or international point-of-sale (POS) transactions or online shopping. Each transaction must meet a minimum spend threshold of QAR 1,000 to qualify for the draw. The number of chances to draw will increase with the amount spent, with one chance for every QAR1,000 spent locally and two chances for every QAR 1,000 spent internationally.

Each package offers a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The first package includes access to the swimming and tennis events from July 28 to July 31, while the second package features swimming and athletics competitions held from July 31 to August 3 and the third package grants access to final events and the closing ceremony, from August 9 to August 12.

Winners will be selected through a prize draw on 20 June 2024, conducted by a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “Through our extensive and ongoing partnership with Visa, and beyond our commitment to offering financial products and services, we are extending a great opportunity to our cardholders and sports supporters, enriching their quality of life. This campaign will also support Qatari athletes and Olympians. Our collaboration with Visa signifies yet another significant stride forward in our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences and secure, convenient digital payments."

Mr. Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait said: “We are thrilled to partner with QIB in providing our valued cardholders in Qatar with an unforgettable opportunity in the City of Light) La Ville-Lumière (. Together, we combine the excitement of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with seamless payment experiences, offering a unique blend of sports passion and convenience. Witnessing The Olympic Games is an extraordinary experience, and we are proud to make it accessible to our cardholders.”

For further information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-Visapromotion.