Cairo, Egypt – Visa, a global leader in digital payments, is thrilled to announce its participation at GITEX Africa 2024, set to take place from May 29 to 31 in Marrakech, Morocco. This major event will showcase the massive tech transformation and investment opportunities arising in a region.

Visa's presence at GITEX Africa as a financial innovation partner, underscores its steadfast commitment to driving financial inclusion, fostering innovation, and championing a cashless economy across the continent. Collaborating closely with African fintech startups, Visa aims to leverage its expertise in digital payments to expand access to financial services for underserved communities.

At GITEX Africa, Visa will unveil its cutting-edge solutions designed to tackle Africa's unique challenges, showcasing its dedication to propelling innovation within the fintech ecosystem. Central to Visa's showcase will be a "Cashless Medina" concept, which highlights Visa's commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and social entrepreneurs like artisans with the tools, resources and support they need to be part of the burgeoning digital economy. This move aligns with Visa’s mission to drive financial inclusion and innovation in Africa. The booth will be located in the "Future of Finance" section, offering an exciting and immersive experience will bridge cultural elements of Moroccan artisans with the modern convenience of digital payment acceptance.

In addition to showcasing its own innovations, and as part of Visa’s initiative to support Africa’s Fintech start-ups and entrepreneurs, Visa will provide 32 stands in the startup area for cohort 1 & 2 of the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator program. Each startup will have a co-branded stand to highlight their products and innovations, offering them the opportunity to connect with local and international visitors to the event. This initiative underscores Visa's commitment to nurturing the next generation of fintech disruptors and fostering global collaboration within the startup ecosystem.

“As a global leader in digital payments, Visa is committed to driving digital innovation and transformation across the African continent,” said Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager, for the NALP region “I am incredibly proud and excited about our participation in Gitex Africa in Morocco. This platform provides an opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to driving digital transformation in North Africa. Through our participation, we hope to inspire and empower the next generation of digital pioneers in North Africa. We will be showcasing our latest solutions and technologies and also giving a platform to some of our partners so we can help the ecosystem in facilitating their efforts to empower consumers and businesses in North Africa and across the continent”

Visitors at Gitex Africa can also look forward to engaging sessions featuring prominent Visa executives, Raed Hergli, Vice President, Government Engagement, MENA and International Affairs, Central Europe Middle East and Africa. and Svyatoslav Senyuta, Head of Visa Government Solutions for the Central Europe, Middle East, and Africa Region.

GITEX Africa 2024 promises to be an electrifying event, and Visa invites attendees to visit its booth to explore groundbreaking innovations, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and witness firsthand the transformative power of digital payments in shaping Africa's future.

