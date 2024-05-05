Amman, Jordan – The Jordan Source initiative, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, proudly partnered with MENADevs to sponsor the trailblazing Generative AI Hackathon (GEN AI) on April 26 and 27. MENADevs, a leading software services company acclaimed for fostering job opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), hosted this event to nurture talent and bolster the nation’s cadre of skilled tech professionals.

This collaboration underscores the commitment to leveraging AI technologies to advance entrepreneurship and stimulate growth in emerging sectors. The hackathon is a testament to Jordan’s burgeoning role as a hub for digital innovation, invigorating the investment landscape and propelling economic and social development.

Jordan Source aligns with strategic objectives to cultivate an AI-supportive ecosystem, positioning Jordan as an attractive investment locale for high-tech and digital industries, including technology outsourcing, e-sports, and gaming. The initiative is pivotal in harnessing human capital, emblematic of Jordan’s alluring investment proposition, characterized by a thriving pool of innovative minds ready to drive change.

Faisal Kawar, MENADevs’ managing partner, lauded the hackathon’s role in spotlighting generative AI’s potential to spur creativity and productivity across all economic facets, thereby fostering societal benefit, economic expansion, and tech-driven employment opportunities.

The event united approximately 200 innovators, encompassing data scientists and programmers, who competed across sectors such as finance, healthcare, media, and software development. A blend of virtual and in-person sessions, including a notable discussion on global AI applications, highlighted the hackathon at Luminus Technical University College.

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that aims to promote Jordan as an ideal destination for investments and outsourcing in the ICT sector, providing a wealth of support services to international businesses and investors, while elevating Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources. For more information, visit www.jordansource.com.

About MENADevs

Based in Amman, Jordan, MENADevs is a dynamic startup striving to empower the youth in AI. It plays a crucial role in skill development and capacity building, contributing significantly to the national tech talent pool. With a team exceeding 120 programmers and data engineers, MENADevs is at the forefront of addressing the tech industry's needs. For career opportunities, visit www.menadevs.jo.