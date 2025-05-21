Doha – Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, and Silian Partners, a unique strategic and operational value creation firm specialised in the global semiconductor industry that has formed a strategic partnership with Ardian to launch Ardian Semiconductor, a pioneering semiconductor private equity platform, have today announced a partnership to collaborate on AI and semiconductors. This initiative will contribute to drive digital innovation and to develop strategic technologies in Qatar.

Invest Qatar, Ardian and Silian Partners will work together to attract companies in the AI and semiconductor technology ecosystems to explore opportunities and establish operations in Qatar. In line with these efforts, Silian Partners will establish an office in Qatar to bring significant semiconductor industry capabilities to the country. As part of this partnership, Invest Qatar will facilitate connections between Ardian Semiconductor’s portfolio companies and local stakeholders, as well as provide aftercare services for current investors.

The collaboration is poised to introduce various initiatives to support the long-term growth of the technology sector in Qatar such as joint seminars, workshops and conferences to facilitate knowledge sharing and networking. Invest Qatar will also work closely with Ardian and Silian Partners to organise exploratory fact-finding trips for related companies to learn more about Qatar’s welcoming and supportive business environment and to experience the country’s high quality of life.

Announced during the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, the MoU was signed by Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar; Jan Philipp Schmitz, Executive Vice President, Ardian; Paul Boudre, CEO, Co-Founder & Partner, Silian Partners.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “This partnership with Ardian and Silian Partners exemplifies our commitment to attracting investment in enabling clusters such as IT & Digital in line with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy. By combining Qatar’s world-class digital infrastructure and significant investments in RDI with Ardian’s proven and successful private equity capabilities and Silian Partner’s deep semiconductor industry experience and expertise, we are paving the way to further enhance Qatar’s position as a global hub for innovation and piloting new technologies.”

Jan Philipp Schmitz, Executive Vice President, Ardian said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all parties involved in the partnership between Invest Qatar, Ardian, and Silian Partners. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to fostering AI and semiconductor ecosystems in Qatar and the wider region. Ardian Semiconductor, our pioneering private equity platform, will serve as a catalyst for digital innovation and strategic technology development in the region. We are thrilled to see Silian Partners establish an office in Qatar, which will not only bring substantial semiconductor industry expertise to the country but also create new opportunities for growth and investment. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision to drive forward cutting-edge technologies and solidify Qatar's position as a global hub for innovation. We are eager to explore the new avenues this partnership will open and look forward to a prosperous future together."

Paul Boudre, CEO, Co-Founder & Partner, and Thomas Pebay-Peyroula, Co-Founder & Partner, Silian Partners said: “We are excited to announce that we will locate our global strategy team in Qatar. Our team in Doha will carry out high value-added semiconductor industry research and analysis, which is essential to underpin the investment strategy of the Ardian Semiconductor platform and support portfolio companies in their strategic positioning and growth. Having an on-the-ground presence will also accelerate our vision to participate in the emergence of a differentiated local semiconductor ecosystem, as well as further strengthening our long-term partnership with Qatar.”

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

About Ardian

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $177bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,850 clients globally. Our broad expertise, spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit, enables us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to our clients’ differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions we create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, family offices and private institutional investors worldwide. Ardian’s main shareholding group is its employees and we place great emphasis on developing its people and fostering a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our 1,050+ employees, spread across 19 offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Middle East are strongly committed to the principles of Responsible Investment and are determined to make finance a force for good in society. Our goal is to deliver excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility.

About Silian Partners

Silian Partners is a unique strategic and operational value creation firm specialised in the global semiconductor industry. Silian Partners is led by a group of highly successful semiconductor executives totalling more than 140 years of industry experience with demonstrated track-records. Silian Partners is Ardian’s strategic partner in connection with the management of Ardian Semiconductor, a pioneering private equity platform dedicated to the semiconductor value chain.