Dubai: Today, Elevate, a global, integrated agency network committed to helping properties, brands, and universities forge deeper connections with their audiences to unlock growth, has announced the acquisition of RISE Group (RISE), a leading commercial services consultancy in the Middle East. This deal is subject to customary regulatory approval. Elevate expands its global network in partnership sales and brand representation by harnessing RISE's proven expertise. This move also extends Elevate’s operations into the region for the first time, adding RISE’s strong presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai to Elevate’s established footprint across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

RISE is an award-winning independent marketing and commercial services consultancy that creates, implements, and activates commercial opportunities for public and private clients. Since its inception in 2014, RISE has worked with clients across the Middle East, including Qiddiya, Savvy Games Group, NEOM, the Saudi Pro League (SPL), PepsiCo, the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Dubai Sports Council, and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Elevate as we expand into one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing sports markets,” said Al Guido, Chairman and CEO, Elevate. “RISE has built an incredible reputation for driving commercial success and delivering impactful brand activation campaigns across the Middle East, and we look forward to combining our global expertise with their deep regional insights to create even greater value for our clients.”

As part of this acquisition, RISE co-founders Seth Holmes and Tom Berrington will take on key leadership roles within Elevate, bringing their vision and strategic insight into the broader organization. Elevate will also welcome 60 RISE team members to its global roster of nearly 500 employees and maintain Elevate offices in Riyadh and Dubai.

"Joining forces with Elevate is a pivotal moment that will propel RISE onto the global stage,” said Tom Berrington, Managing Partner, RISE. “We are particularly excited by the significant opportunities to scale our operations and contribute to the ambitious mega projects underway in the MENA region’s sport, culture, and entertainment industries. The synergy between our organisations makes this a powerful and strategic alignment."

As its first major project under the Elevate umbrella, the team will support the San Francisco 49ers as its agency of record globally, including in the United Arab Emirates as part of the NFL’s Global Market Program, expanding the team’s fan base and corporate partnership footprint in the region, and growing interest in American and flag football.

Seth Holmes, Managing Partner, RISE, added: “With complementary strengths and a shared vision for the future, RISE and Elevate are a natural and strategic fit, creating a powerful alliance capable of delivering immense value to brands, rights holders, talent, and IP owners globally. Together, we recognise the immense potential in the MENA region and are confident that our combined strengths position us to positively support the growth of sport, culture, and entertainment in the build-up to the 2034 FIFA World Cup™, and beyond.”

This move follows a period of significant growth for Elevate. Just last year, Elevate acquired SRI to form Elevate Talent, enabling the consultancy to assist its clients in sourcing exceptional leaders from across sports, entertainment, gaming, lifestyle brands, and media to meet the complex challenges of today’s consumer environment. As a direct result of this success, Sports Business Journal has once again nominated Elevate for its Best in Property Consulting, Sales, and Client Services Award for 2025, following Elevate’s victory in the category in 2023.

About Elevate:

Elevate is a global, integrated agency network committed to helping properties, brands, and universities forge deeper connections with their audiences to unlock growth. Serving more than 1,000 clients across sports, entertainment, consumer products, retail, and more, Elevate transforms followers into devoted fans.

An agency rooted in innovation, Elevate leverages EPIC, its proprietary intelligence platform powered by advanced data and AI technology. EPIC integrates tools for consumer insights, ticketing, property analytics, and more, empowering clients to maximize ROI, enhance fan engagement, and craft campaigns that foster lasting loyalty.

Founded in 2018, Elevate partners with clients worldwide from offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, visit us at www.oneelevate.com.

About RISE Group:

RISE is the fastest-growing independent sports, culture, and entertainment (SCE) agency in the Middle East. We exist to drive partnerships and commercial success for our clients in the region, offering consulting, sales, and activation solutions for brands and rights holders.

We create, implement, and activate strategy for our clients, combining data-driven insights with creative execution to maximise commercial value. We work across the entire commercial lifecycle, delivering measurable outcomes for many of the region’s best-known brands, events, leagues, teams, commercial properties, and other rights holders.

Our award-winning team services a client roster that includes Qiddiya, NEOM, Saudi Tourism Authority, Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi, Savvy Games Group, Flynas, the Saudi Pro League (SPL), PepsiC,o and Dubai Sports Council.