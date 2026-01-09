Dubai, UAE: Ardee, the innovative UAE-based real estate developer shaping the future of modern coastal living, has officially broken ground on the AED 2 billion Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island & Fairmont Al Marjan Island Hotel. The on-site groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of construction on one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most significant and anticipated waterfront developments signalling the beginning of a flagship project set to redefine contemporary waterfront living on Al Marjan Island.

Following the successful completion of enabling works, piling has now commenced, marking the project’s first major construction milestone. With full site mobilisation underway, works span nearly 1.2 million sq. ft. of gross floor area (GFA), encompassing both the hotel and residences. Piling is scheduled for completion by April 2026, paving the way for a seamless transition into main construction.

As the first development within Ardee’s 5.6 million GFA masterplan, Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island & Fairmont Al Marjan Island Hotel establishes the benchmark for the destination’s design, quality and lifestyle vision. With 519 branded residences and townhouses, four signature sea villas and an integrated 250-key hotel, the project represents one of the most significant branded coastal developments in the emirate, slated for completion in 2028.

Residents will enjoy the perfect blend of Fairmont’s renowned luxury and resort-style convenience, featuring private beach access, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, pools for families and adults, curated social and dining spaces, wellness and entertainment amenities, and direct connectivity to the adjacent Fairmont Al Marjan Island Hotel, creating a lifestyle where relaxation, recreation, and community come together seamlessly.

Romeo Abdo, Founder of Ardee says, “Today marks an important milestone for Ardee. The groundbreaking signals the start of a flagship beachfront development that reflects our commitment to design excellence, long-term quality, and modern coastal living. This project is the first in our Al Marjan Island masterplan, and it sets the benchmark for the future communities we are building in the UAE. We are proud to be investing in Ras Al Khaimah’s future, supporting its ambition to grow as a premier destination for coastal living, branded hospitality, and long-term investor confidence.”

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, commented; “We are happy to witness the progress being made on Ardee Al Marjan Island. By providing vibrant spaces for master-planned developments to thrive, Marjan is boldly aligned with the emirate’s vision to transform into a sought-after global destination for luxury lifestyle and investment.”

Omer Acar, CEO, Fairmont Raffles “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we break ground on the exceptional Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island & Fairmont Al Marjan Island Hotel along the stunning coastline of Ras Al Khaimah. Embraced by nature and crafted to showcase the very best of the destination, this development is poised to become a vibrant social hub, where meaningful moments and unforgettable experiences truly Make Special Happen.”

This flagship project introduces a refined coastal living experience that will become the foundation of an integrated waterfront destination combining residential, hospitality, retail, leisure and wellness spaces. Through this masterplan, Ardee aims to redefine modern coastal living with thoughtfully crafted environments that elevate everyday life, enhance wellbeing and create meaningful connection.

With world-class hospitality, wellness destinations, vibrant waterfront attractions and elevated dining experiences, Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island & Fairmont Al Marjan Island Hotel embodies Ardee’s vision for coastal communities that inspire, enrich, and endure. This development underscores Ardee’s long-term strategy to shape destinations that set new standards for lifestyle, design excellence and community living in the UAE.

About Ardee

Ardee was established with a vision to transform modern living by creating vibrant integrated communities where essential services, lifestyle conveniences, and amenities converge seamlessly. Committed to reimagining traditional luxury, Ardee strives to deliver comfort, sophistication, and innovation through cutting-edge master-planned developments.

Ardee’s flagship project on Al Marjan Island sets a new benchmark in premium living, featuring a distinctive blend of hotels, residences, villas, branded homes, retail outlets, and dining experiences. By providing access to world-class amenities and curated lifestyle offerings, Ardee aims to create vibrant, immersive spaces that enrich everyday life.

About Marjan

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.