Dubai, UAE: Union Properties PJSC (“Union Properties” or “the Company”) (DFM symbol: UPP) has announced the launch of Mirdad Tower 2, a signature residential tower within its AED 2 billion Mirdad master-planned development in Dubai’s Motor City. Rising G+31 floors, the tower reinforces Union Properties’ long-term vision to deliver design-led, lifestyle-centric communities aligned with Dubai’s evolving urban landscape.

Mirdad Tower 2 introduces a thoughtfully curated mix of studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments, complemented by a limited collection of loft residences. Designed as a contemporary vertical community, the tower reflects a balanced approach to modern living, combining architectural refinement, functional layouts, and enduring liveability to meet the needs of end-users and investors alike.

The tower is underpinned by a core philosophy of sustainable luxury, where intelligent planning enhances both lifestyle quality and long-term value. Residences are designed to optimise space efficiency, natural daylight, and comfort, while the loft units provide expansive layouts for residents seeking a distinctive living experience within a dynamic, community-driven environment.

Strategically located in the heart of Motor City, Mirdad offers residents a well-connected address with direct access to major road networks and key destinations across Dubai. The development has been positioned to capitalise on Motor City’s growing appeal as a residential and investment hub, driven by strong infrastructure, lifestyle offerings, and long-term growth potential.

Residents of Mirdad Tower 2 will enjoy access to more than 26 integrated lifestyle amenities, including wellness and fitness facilities, coworking spaces, leisure and entertainment zones, children’s play areas, landscaped outdoor environments, and community social hubs. Integrated retail components further enhance daily convenience, reinforcing the development’s vision of a self-sustained, holistic living ecosystem.

Sustainability is a central pillar of the development, with the incorporation of smart building technologies, high-efficiency energy systems, landscaped green spaces, and EV charging infrastructure across 50% of parking spaces. These features align with Union Properties’ commitment to responsible development and future-ready urban solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Amer Khansaheb, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Union Properties, said: “The launch of Mirdad Tower 2 represents a key milestone in the execution of our AED 2 billion Mirdad master plan. It reflects our disciplined approach to development, one that prioritises quality, sustainability, and long-term community value. Mirdad underscores our confidence in Dubai’s Real Estate fundamentals and our role as a master developer delivering integrated communities that respond to the growing demand for well-designed, mid- to high-end residential offerings.”