Since its initial introduction, Model 3 has led the way in democratizing electric mobility globally. It facilitated the shift in perceptions of electric vehicles from niche products to mainstream acceptance, thereby reshaping the automotive industry.

Aiming to further accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles among a broader audience, Tesla is today introducing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia its most affordable vehicle Model 3 Standard.

All the qualities of Model 3, at a more affordable price

The latest addition to the Model 3 lineup builds on everything owners love about Model 3: great range and efficiency, sports-car-like performance and handling, unrivaled technology and software, top-tier safety, and everyday convenience. With a design focused on utility and running costs, Model 3 Standard delivers a superior in-car experience for all passengers while maximizing efficiency on every drive.

Thanks to an energy-dense battery pack, efficient motors and onboard electrical systems, aerodynamic design, and intelligent software, Model 3 Standard achieves a WLTP consumption of just 13.0 kWh/100 km – better than many smaller city-focused vehicles. For owners, that means more kilometers / miles traveled for every riyal spent on charging.

With a WLTP range of 534 km, Model 3 Standard easily handles family, friends, and all their gear on longer trips. When needed, the Tesla Supercharger network the largest and most reliable fast-charging network in the world provides access to nearly 500 Superchargers across the Middle East.

With a powerful acceleration, Model 3 Standard goes from 0–100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds quicker than many hot hatches, yet without sacrificing comfort, interior space, or running costs. With far fewer moving parts than comparable petrol cars, Tesla vehicles require very little maintenance—no oil changes or annual servicing are needed. Additionally, the new 18” Prismata wheels help reduce consumption and lower maintenance costs when tire replacements are required.

Thanks to its manufacturing experience acquired after building over 7 million electric vehicles globally and installed capacity in its industry-leading Gigafactories, Tesla benefits from economies of scale and offers Model 3 Standard as a highly competitive package on the market.

All the Tesla signature features included

As with all Tesla vehicles, the latest addition to the Model 3 lineup comes with an extensive suite of features, including remote mobile app access, Trip Planner with real-time Supercharger availability, and a variety of gaming and entertainment options. Phone Key, Remote Climate Control, Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, and all the Tesla signature features are included.

With voice commands, skipping tracks, switching podcasts, adjusting cabin temperature, or rerouting navigation is as simple as saying it out loud.

The power liftgate with hands-free opening provides 594 liters of trunk space with five passengers, and up to 1659 liters with the second row folded. When extra space is needed, the front trunk offers 88 liters. And if that’s still not enough, Model 3 Standard can tow up to 1000kg.

Model 3 Standard benefits from all the latest updates introduced to the Model 3 lineup earlier this year: a new front-facing camera that gives drivers a wider view of surroundings on the center display, complete with fluid washer and built-in heating to prevent fogging and icing. The redesigned precision-engineered indicator stalk delivers precise, effortless operation on every drive.

Adaptive headlights come standard. Using forward-facing cameras to detect oncoming vehicles, taillights, ambient light, and road curvature, they selectively dim individual high-beam pixels – eliminating glare for others while keeping the road fully illuminated for the driver.

Maximizing utility, Model 3 Standard features new soft-touch, durable textile seats designed to perform in all scenarios and weather conditions. The front seats are power-adjustable and heated, while the rear seats provide a generous headroom and an expansive view through the full-glass roof. Mobile devices stay powered with two wireless chargers and one USB-C port up front, plus two rear USB-C ports delivering up to 65 W each.

Model 3 Standard delivers the same superior software experience as every other Model 3. Over-the-air updates continually enhance the vehicle, introducing new features and improving existing ones at no extra cost. It also comes standard with Autopilot and is hardware-ready for Full Self-Driving (Supervised), which will be enabled remotely on applicable vehicles once approved by local regulators.

Now available in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia at SAR 154,990

Model 3 Standard is now available to order in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia at SAR 154,990. Orders can be placed in a few minutes on Tesla’s website, with a convenient and easy process.

Deliveries will debut in June 2026.

Starting today, Model 3 lineup available in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Model 3 Standard – SAR 154,990

Model 3 Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – SAR 179,990 Long Range All-Wheel Drive – SAR 199,990

Model 3 Performance – SAR 229,990

Disclaimer: Model 3 Standard is the most affordable Tesla vehicle in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as of January 2026. Compared by Tesla to the rest of the Tesla lineup.