Riyadh: Waja Company logged net profits worth SAR 1.13 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking a 76.13% plunge from SAR 4.74 million in Q1-24.

The revenues dropped by 27.34% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 25.20 million in Q1-25 from SAR 34.68 million, according to the latest data on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.02 as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 0.07 in the same period a year ago.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-25 also fell by 76.13% from SAR 4.74 million in the October-December 2024 period, while the revenues declined by 27.34% from SAR 34.68 million.

At the end of December 2024, Waja reported 75.08% lower net profits at SAR 5.69 million, against SAR 22.86 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, the revenues hiked by 47.65% YoY to SAR 198.81 million in 2024 from SAR 134.64 million.

The EPS retreated to SAR 0.08 last year from SAR 0.33 in 2023.

