DUBAI - Emirates Islamic has announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting a net profit of AED1.863 billion, marking a 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The bank reported a record AED2.2 billion profit before tax in the first half of 2025, reflecting strong growth momentum. Total income rose 9 percent year-on-year to AED2.9 billion, driven by continued expansion in both funded and non-funded income streams.

Total assets increased by 24 percent to AED138 billion, while customer financing rose 13 percent to AED80 billion. Customer deposits showed exceptional growth, rising 27 percent to AED97.4 billion. Current and Savings Account balances represented 65.5 percent of total deposits.

These results highlight Emirates Islamic’s position as one of the UAE’s leading Islamic banks.

The bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.4 percent and a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5 percent, underscoring its strong capital position. The Headline Financing to Deposit ratio stood at 82 percent, within the management’s target range.