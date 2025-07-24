Qatar - Lesha Bank has achieved a net profit of QR82.4mn, attributable to the equity holders, in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 52.3% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.



The bank sustained its positive momentum across the investment portfolio, with assets under management (AUM) reaching QR10.8bn, reflecting a 61.3% increase year-over-year.



At the same time, total investments recorded a growth of 14.7% to QR3.7bn. Total income climbed to QR198.4mn, reflecting a 12.5% increase on annualised basis. As profitability strengthened, total equity rose to QR1.4bn, up 9.7% from the same period last year.



Key performance indicators also demonstrated resilience with the return on average equity (ROAE) at 12.1%, and the return on average assets (ROA) at 2.4%.



The bank’s book value per share was QR1.24, with annualised earnings-per-share of QR0.147. As of June 30, 2025, the capital adequacy ratio stood at a healthy 16.04%, underscoring Lesha Bank’s solid financial foundation and prudent capital management.



“The bank maintained a robust momentum in H1-2025, achieving a healthy returns and double-digit growth across key performance indicators. This performance underscores the resilience of our diversified business model and our commitment to delivering tailored, high-impact investment solutions," said HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman.



Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, he said, the bank's clearly defined strategy continues to steer it towards promising regional and global opportunities, enabling it to unlock growth and long-term value to the shareholders.



Mohammed Ismail al-Emadi, Lesha Bank Chief Executive Officer, said it is pleased with the positive performance in H1-2025, continuing steady and agile approach amid the dynamic market conditions.



"Through our client centric approach and maintaining a careful focus on sourcing and managing high-quality assets, we've continued to deliver stable returns. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we aim to further broaden our footprint by tapping into emerging global and regional investment trends — aligning with the evolving needs of our clients and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in value-driven investment opportunities," he said.

